The Year in Visual and Interactive Storytelling

Hurricanes. Hate Crimes. President Trump. If 2017 seemed busier than most, that’s because it was. ProPublica published more stories and broke more news than ever before. In addition to stellar investigative work, our reporting included ambitious visual storytelling, data journalism and interactive presentations. Here are some highlights from the year that was.

‘Alternative’ Education Reporter Heather Vogell examined how schools nationwide are dodging accountability ratings by steering low achievers into alternative programs. A deep dive into the data by our News Apps team uncovered thousands of students who left alternative charters run by a for-profit company in Orlando, Florida — the nation’s tenth-largest school district — but weren’t counted as dropouts.

What Hospitals Waste The nation’s health care tab is sky-high. Marshall Allen kicked off a year-long investigation to find out why, starting with a trip to a warehouse in Maine. Wading through literal piles of discarded medical supplies, Allen and photographer Tristan Spinski documented this unique look at all the perfectly good stuff hospitals throw away and what it costs you.

Quick Hit: Vital Signs ProPublica has accumulated a wealth of data about how medicine is really practiced in the U.S., and in 2017 we decided to make it available to everyone. The Vital Signs project put the most important information from all our health care projects in one easy-to-use place, and even features a full API for professional users.

Represent In April we launched a new way for citizens to keep an eye on who represents them in Congress. Our expanded interactive database lets users track members of Congress, votes and bills in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. And a new API gives developers access to that data so they can use it in their applications as well.

Sold for Parts In May we reported on Case Farms, one of the most dangerous companies in the U.S. for workers. Hector Emanuel’s extraordinary photo work took him and reporter Michael Grabell from Ohio all the way to the northwestern highlands of Guatemala, in an effort to document the journey of the company’s workforce. Paired with data graphics from our News Apps team, Emanuel’s photos accompanied Grabell’s in-depth examination of how the company sought out immigrant workers, then used America’s laws against them when they got injured or fought for better working conditions.

Kafka in Vegas After spending 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, prosecutors offered Fred Steese a deal: go free, but plead guilty and remain a convicted killer. The one-two punch of Chris Buzelli’s artwork and Dan Winters’ photography, courtesy of our partners at Vanity Fair, helped tell the surreal tale reported by Megan Rose about this confounding legal maneuver, known as an “Alford plea.” Steese was granted a full pardon this November after our story was published.

Quick Hit: The Breakthrough, Season 2 Our behind-the-scenes podcast made its second season debut, chronicling how investigative journalists landed some of their biggest scoops. Highlights included how WNYC’s Robert Lewis uncovered New York City cops making millions in suspicious deals, and how a small local news outlet brought down a state hero in Vermont.

How the U.S. Triggered a Massacre in Mexico What happens when a DEA drug operation tips off the people it’s investigating? Reporter Ginger Thompson went to Mexico to document the catastrophic results. Told through audio captured by engagement reporter Adriana Gallardo and photos by Kirsten Luce, this oral history walks readers through the tragic and violent events that unfolded across the Mexican border town of Allende.

Quick Hit: Preferential Rent in NYC “Rent-stabilized” apartments in New York City are supposed to be protected from steep rent hikes. But thanks to a loophole, owners can seek big increases anyway. Our analysis and interactive map showed some of the city’s poorest areas are most at risk.

Lost Mothers The U.S. has the highest rate of deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth in the developed world, with 700 to 900 women dying each year, many from causes that are preventable. Part of Nina Martin’s continuing investigation of this shocking and ongoing tragedy, an interactive gallery by Design & Production team member Rob Weychert highlighted some of the personal stories that are often lost in the statistics for women who died in 2016.

Quick Hit: Sikhs in America For more than a century, Sikhs in the U.S. have faced suspicion and violence. As part of our Documenting Hate initiative, photographer Chad Batka paired with reporter A.C. Thompson to create a series of video portraits about the challenges faced by members of the Sikh community.

Quick Hit: A New ProPublica.org In August we took the wraps off our new online home. In addition to a cleaner, more modern design and better navigation, we completely overhauled our publishing system to help us keep up with the pace of technological change in modern publishing. We even took a moment to clean up our logo, with the help of designer and typographer Thierry Blancpain.

The Taking Trump’s call to “build a wall” isn’t the first time the U.S. has aimed to construct a fence along its southern border. T. Christian Miller and our partners at the Texas Tribune reported on how the federal government’s boldest land grab in a generation produced another border wall — in 2007. Their reporting, paired with comics from reporter and editorial illustrator Susie Cagle, document a trail of abuse, mistakes and unfairness.