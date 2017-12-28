Video: ‘What Are We Going to Do About Tyler?’

Tyler Haire was 16 years old with a long history of mental health issues when he was arrested for stabbing his father’s girlfriend with a 10-inch butcher knife. He waited four years in jail to get a mental evaluation to see if he was even fit to stand trial. There are scores of other inmates — charged but not convicted — stuck in Mississippi's county jails every year, their cases delayed for months and years because the state’s single forensic unit is unable to give them a timely mental evaluation. Read the story.