PTSD in First Responders
PTSD in First Responders: An Audio-visual Experience and Conversation
ProPublica and 90.7 WMFE are investigating post-traumatic stress disorder and how it affects first responders and their families. Reported by WMFE’s Abe Aboraya, the year-long project will shed light on these issues, starting with Orlando, the site of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in which 49 people were killed.
Photography by Cassi Alexandra. Music composition by Julian Bond. Special thanks to Framed by WDET, a similar audio-visual experience produced by Detroit’s WDET 101.9 FM, for their guidance in producing this event.