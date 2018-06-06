PTSD in First Responders

Alison Clarke

“I’ll never be the same as before Pulse … I can recover to a certain extent, but I know that I’ll always have some type of small anxiety issue. It’s just learning how to live with it and function with it.”

It was actually Orlando Police officer Alison Clarke’s wife who first recommended she go see a counselor for post-traumatic stress disorder after the Pulse nightclub shooting. Clarke was one of the first on scene at Pulse, seeing a flood of survivors knock down the fence outside the club. She helped set up the triage for victims.

About a month after the shooting, her anxiety was getting worse.