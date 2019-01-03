ProPublica’s Year in (Mostly) Visual Journalism

“Trump, Inc.” Season 2

ProPublica and WNYC’s podcast returned for another season. Our reporters picked up where the first one left off, digging into Trump’s businesses with episodes that included:

An examination of a dozen deals showing deep Trump family involvement on projects that often included deceptive business practices.

A look at how the Trump administration advanced political mega-donor Sheldon Adelson’s ideological and financial interests — including an assist in Adelson’s quest to build a casino in Japan.

Reporting on how the president’s eldest son became the most prominent shareholder in an indoor-lettuce farm while the company’s co-chairman — a friend and presidential fundraiser — sought federal support for his other business interests.